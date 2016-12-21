Video of doctor sexually assaulting underage girls, investigators say

(WLNS) – Dr. Larry Nassar is pleading not guilty to child pornography charges.

In federal court today, prosecutors said a jury trial will likely last four days.

Investigators say said one victim told them she had been assaulted beginning in January 1999 when she was six years old and continued until she was twelve.

Another victim told agents she was a Nassar family friend and would go to the doctor’s home.

There Nassar would play hide and seek with the child and, she told investigators, he would expose himself to her.

Another girl told investigators that Nassar was sexually assaulted from 2015 until 2016 while she was 13 and fourteen years old.

Police also found video which allegedly shows Nassar sexually assaulting girls in a pool.

The judge today ordered Nassar to stay in the custody of US agents until his trial.

He faces one count of receipt of child pornography and if convicted could be sentenced to 5-to-20 years in prison.

He also is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on that charge.

Original story – Investigators in the case of a prominent mid-Michigan doctor say he made videos of himself having sexual contact with underage girls.

Their statements came in federal court on Wednesday afternoon against Dr. Larry Nassar. The former MSU doctor also worked for USA Gymnastics and was considered one of the top doctors in his field.

Now he faces federal charges of child pornography. 6 News broke the story of the child porn charges last week.

That’s in addition to charges at the state level and multiple civil lawsuits filed against him.

Investigators told a federal judge today they found 37,000 images of child pornography of a hard drive they found in his garbage. They also found other discs with child porn on them.

They also say more than 60 people have come forward saying Nassar assaulted them.

Nassar was fired by MSU once word of the allegations spread.

He remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

