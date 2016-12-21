VIDEO: Porch pirate poses as pizza delivery man

WFLA Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa woman shared surveillance video of a suspected porch pirate.

The victim said the incident occurred at 4:19 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of West Lamb Avenue.

“It’s just shocking to me,” the woman said. “I don’t understand why it’s going on.”

The victim didn’t want to give her name but she showed News Channel 8 her home surveillance video that captured the crook’s every move. She watched him steal her 11-year-old daughter’s Christmas present, a $160 document scanner, that Santa promised he’d deliver.

In the video, the suspect is pretending to be a pizza delivery man. He carries a Domino’s delivery box. Instead of delivering a pizza, he picks up a UPS package intended for the family’s 11-year-old daughter.

“Oh, I was mad,” the victim said. “I think my blood pressure is still really high. It’s just so close to Christmas.”

Sadly, this woman isn’t the only victim in her South Tampa neighborhood.

