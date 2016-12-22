Army deserter, accused murderer Blauvelt, may be in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Marshals sent an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a US Army deserter charged with murder who may be in Oregon.

John Tufton Blauvelt allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Catherine, on October 24 in Simpsonville.

The 28-year-old is an active-duty Army recruiter who is now considered a deserter.

Investigators learned Blauvelt left South Carolina with a 17-year-old girl, Hannah Thompson who was safely found in Eugene on December 12.

Blauvelt has not been seen since that morning.

His aliases include Blue Blauvelt, John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza, Victor Sacceti

He is 5-feet-8, 185 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his chest, left wrist and arm and right arm. He may have a military-style green camouflage backpack.

Blauvelt is likely now traveling alone and may be hitchhiking or catching buses.

Authorities said he could be anywhere along the West Coast of the United States, and would likely try to work under-the-table in a cash-paying job. He may also be camping in homeless areas.

A reward of up to $2500 is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to contact the US Marshals tip line at 800.336.0102 or at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov

