Boiling Springs Quarterback Mason Streater Wins Star of the Year

Boiling Springs –

Mason Streater led Boiling Springs to its first ever state championship game and on Thursday was named our 7News Star of the Year.

Here is a look at how the voting finished:

FINAL STAR OF THE YEAR STANDINGS (FIRST PLACE VOTES/TOTAL POINTS)

1) MASON STREATER, QB, B. SPRINGS (7) 26

2) SHAW CROCKER, QB, PALMETTO (2) 11

3) JACKSON WILLIAMSON, QB, WESTSIDE (1) 5

WILLIAM YEX, QB, SHS 5

5) JALEN FOWLER, QB, DORMAN 3

O’RYAN WARREN, RB, BHP 3

7) QUAY WHITE, RB, GREER 2

8) JYSTON KENDRICK, WR, WESTSIDE 1

JAY URICH, QB, WREN 1