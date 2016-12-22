East Carolina Knocks Off Presbyterian, 76-56

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Presbyterian SID) – The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team lost on the road Thursday evening, falling to East Carolina 76-56 at the Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. With the loss, the Blue Hose fall to 4-7 on the season, while the Pirates improve to 8-5.

Players of the Game

Darius Moore shot 6-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, to lead the team with 16 points. The sophomore guard added four rebounds and three assists.

The Pirates were led by Kentrell Barkley, who notched a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double on the night. A sophomore guard, Barkley went 2-for-4 from the field and 7-of-10 from the charity stripe. He added three assists and a steal.

Stat of the Game

The Blue Hose have had players score in double figures in all but one of their games. Following Moore on the night was Jo’Vontae Millner with 13 points and Reggie Dillard with 10 points.

How It Happened

Moore opened the scoring with a three-pointer in the first 30 seconds of the game, but the lead would be short-lived. East Carolina quickly tied things up and took control with a 14-2 run. PC would respond with a 9-0 run of its own, highlighted by a second deep ball from Moore. Several minutes later, Jo’Vantae Millner connected from deep to cut the ECU lead to 24-22 with 5:03 left in the opening half. With 3:30 on the clock, Millner had the opportunity to get the Blue Hose to within a point as he was sent to the line to take two freebies. The freshman guard would make the first free throw but miss his second attempt, and ECU used a 6-0 run to take a 33-25 lead into the locker room.

The Pirates kept the Blue Hose off the board for over three minutes early in the second half. With runs of 8-0 and 6-0, the hosts started to pull away 54-35 at the 11:07 mark. After Raquan Wilkins converted a pair of free throws to extend the ECU lead to 63-40, PC put together an 8-0 run of its own, capped off by a JC Younger three-pointer. PC had dug itself too big of a hole, though, and ECU would outscore the Blue Hose 13-8 over the final 5:19 to secure the win.

Notables

-PC shot 22-of-57 from the field, 9-of-21 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.

-Moore did not miss a shot in the opening half, shooting 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from deep.

-Moore’s 16 points mark a season high. He had previously scored 14 at USC Upsate on December 13.

Up Next

Presbyterian returns from the holiday break on Thursday, December 29 as the Blue Hose play host to Liberty to open Big South Conference action. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start.