Family, police continue search for woman who disappeared 5 years ago

WSPA Staff Published:
April Pickens (Courtesy: Asheville Police Dept.)
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing five years ago from Asheville.

April Michelle Pickens spent Christmas with her family in Pisgah View Apartments. Police say she was last seen on or about December 26th in the apartment complex.

Police say Pickens had no car, and no known medical condition to explain her disappearance. Her family and police are seeking any assistance in find her.

The 34-year-old is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 155 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Kevin Taylor at 1-828-259-5945, ktaylor@ashevillenc.gov, or Crimestoppers at 1-828-255-5050.

