Family’s awesome Christmas lights honor their late son

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood family lights up their neighborhood each year with Christmas lights in honor of their late son.

People come from all over to see their home Sunnyside Drive. So far, they’ve counted people from 28 states and eight different countries.

The lights are put up in memory of BJ Minneci, who passed away in 1993 at the age of 16.

Bill Minneci put up the lights on Thanksgiving and they stay on through New Year’s Day.

Everyone who visits has a favorite, even the owner.

“I love the train. It’s one of my first things. I love the carousel; it’s one of my first things. The skiers to me are neat,” he told News 2.

“There’s no better way to spend Christmas for me than be down here with the folks and meeting them all. That’s it,” he added.





Minneci started putting up the Christmas lights 34 years ago for his then 9-year-old son BJ, and it kept growing every year.

But when BJ was 16, he died in a car crash. His dad decided he’d keep the tradition going.

“One of the biggest problems when you lose a child is that people don’t like to talk about it,” he said. “This is my way of spending a couple months with him out here and making sure his memory is still alive.”

Minneci has over 125,000 lights and 400 figures. The display has even spread to his neighbor’s homes and yards, who are in on the magic they create.

It takes him two months to prepare the display and three weeks to put everyone up. He says he puts in six hours a day.

And what about the electric bill? Minneci says it’s his gift to the people and kids of Nashville.

Their home is located at 1956 Sunnyside Drive in Brentwood. Anyone can go see the lights from between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve, and again at the same time after Christmas until New Year’s Day.

Visit SunnysideLights.com to read more, or click here to visit their Facebook page.