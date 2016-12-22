Georgia Tech Holds Off Wofford, 76-72

ATLANTA, GA. (Wofford SID) – Eric Garcia tied a career high with 23 points and Cameron Jackson recorded his first career double-double, but the Terriers fell just short against Georgia Tech, falling 76-72 on Thursday night in McCamish Pavilion. With the loss, the Terriers fall to 5-8 while Georgia Tech improve to 7-4.

Garcia’s 23 points was a game high. The senior point guard went 7-10 from the field and 6-9 beyond the arc. The six made three’s is a career high for the Aurora, Colo. native. Garcia also had six assists to just one turnover. Nathan Hoover finished with 17 points as he went 3-8 from beyond the arc and a perfect 6-6 from the line. Cameron Jackson earned his first career double-double as the sophomore finished with 10 points and a career high 11 rebounds.

“We just couldn’t make the big shot, and that’s something we normally do pretty well,” said head coach Mike Young. “Georgia Tech had something to do with that. They went zone at the under four media timeout and that was a good move. That bothered us. We had some good cracks at it but that’s the way things roll sometimes.”

Both teams started off hot and were tied 9-9 at the first media timeout. Fletcher Magee had seven of Wofford’s nine points at the media break. Wofford took a 23-20 lead and forced Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner to call a timeout. The timeout worked as Georgia Tech went on a 9-0 run to take a 29-23 lead and force Wofford to call a timeout of its own. Wofford scored the next five to get it back within a point but the Yellow Jackets quickly scored six points to stretch the lead back out. Georgia Tech took a 38-30 lead into the locker room.

Georgia Tech scored first to start the second half and stretched the lead to 10, its largest lead of the contest. Down 40-30, Wofford went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one. The teams swapped baskets for the rest of the contest and though Wofford made it interesting, Georgia Tech never trailed. With 57 seconds to go in the game, Georgia Tech led 70-64 but Fletcher Magee sunk a three to make it a three point game. Quinton Stephens went to the line and made two free throws to extend the lead back to five points with 22 seconds to go.

With five seconds remaining Eric Garcia got fouled on a three point attempt to make things interesting. Garcia sunk all three to cut the lead back to two. Josh Heath sunk two free throws for Georgia Tech with five seconds to go to give the Yellow Jackets a four point lead. Cameron Jackson tipped in a missed three by Garcia with one second to go but Heath again knocked down two free throws with 0.1 seconds on the clock to help Georgia Tech hold on for the win.

Georgia Tech had five players finish in double figures capped off by 19 from senior Ben Lammers.

After shooting 33.3% from the field in the first half, Wofford shot 46.7% in the second half to finish with a percentage of 39.7% on the night. Georgia Tech shot 51.9% in the contest. Georgia Tech finished with 38 points in the paint while Wofford scored 22 and Georgia Tech outscored Wofford in fast break points 14-0. Wofford, however, outscored the Yellow Jackets 23-14 in points off the bench and 15-6 on second chance points. Both teams scored 14 points off turnovers.

The Terriers have a break for the holidays and resume play Dec. 31 at home against Mercer. The game, the Southern Conference opener for Wofford, is set to tip at 1 p.m.