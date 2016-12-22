Greenville Named One of Top 25 Cities to See Holiday Lights

Every year, national real estate brokerage Redfin names the best cities in the country to see Christmas lights, and this year Greenville made the cut! Jennifer Martin shows us which three houses they picked to check out in the Upstate.

Light displays at all three houses are on from 6-10pm nightly during the Christmas season.

Christmas on Kwikaway is at 6 Kwikaway Ct, Simpsonville SC.

The Lindsey’s Christmas House is at 107 Rotan Ct, Greer SC.

The Sound of Lights is at 527 Sumter Ct, Greenville Sc.