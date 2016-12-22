Help Find missing Nebo woman, Kimberly Dawn Lowery

NEBO, NC (WSPA) – The McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Kimberly Dawn Lowery, 29, of Chippendale Drive in Nebo.

They say her boyfriend reported her missing from their home at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 lbs.

She has blond and auburn hair, brown eyes and glasses and was last seen wearing a red and black flannel hooded shirt, blue jeans and flips flops.

Anyone with information concerning Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

