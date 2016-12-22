OLD FORT, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they need your help to identify the suspects in an assault and robbery that happened earlier this month.

The victim who lives on Falling Waters Drive in Old Fort, reported at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 that a man and two women came to his home, where the man beat him, and they all robbed him of his money.

The victim was taken to McDowell Hospital.

The three suspects were reportedly in a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspects is asked to call Detective Billie Brown at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crimestoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

Now, you can also text your tips to Crimestoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crimestoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

Crime

Man arrested after carrying gun and ammo into Spartanburg Walmart The officer drew their gun and told the suspect to put his hands up when they noticed he was carrying a bag of ammunition.

Man shot at Pendleton apartments Pendleton, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot at the Maple Terrace Apartments in Pendleton Thursday afternoon, according to the Pendleton Police D…

Help find robbery and assault suspects in McDowell Co. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they need your help to identify the suspects in an assault and robbery that happened earl…

Oconee Co. teen accused of child sex crime at school Deputies say it happened on Nov. 30 at Eagle Ridge Charter School in Salem