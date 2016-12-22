Help find robbery and assault suspects in McDowell Co.

By Published:
crime scene generic

OLD FORT, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they need your help to identify the suspects in an assault and robbery that happened earlier this month.

The victim who lives on Falling Waters Drive in Old Fort, reported at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 that a man and two women came to his home, where the man beat him, and they all robbed him of his money.

The victim was taken to McDowell Hospital.

The three suspects were reportedly in a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspects is asked to call Detective Billie Brown at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crimestoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

Now, you can also text your tips to Crimestoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crimestoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

