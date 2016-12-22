Henderson Co. New Year’s Eve Apple Drop

(PRESS RELEASE) – Join us at the Historic Courthouse Courtyard for a New Year’s Eve Apple Drop co-sponsored by Park Ridge Hospital, Wingate University, Downtown Hendersonville and Henderson County, Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m., there will be games and activities for adults and children alike.

The courtyard will be full of fun and excitement with these events:

• New Year’s Resolution Board – a large board with various colored markers will be set up for people to write down and share their New Year’s resolutions. After the event, the board will be displayed in the Historic Courthouse lobby.

• Musical Chairs – using the Billboard 100’s list of top music for 2016, we will have several musical chairs competitions with prizes for the winners.

• Predict the Future 2017 Board – a large board will be set up for people to write down their predictions for 2017. The board will be on display in the Historic Courthouse lobby.

• Decorate a New Year’s Hat – Colored markers and other decoration supplies will be provided for children and young at heart adults.

• Lip Synch Battle – a la Jimmy Fallon, we will use the Billboard top 100 list for 2016 to have lip synch battles.

• GMT New Year’s Countdown at 7:00 p.m. – We will have a countdown to midnight in London at 7:00 p.m.

• Corn Hole – There will be three corn hole boards set up for children and parents to play.

We will be providing hot chocolate for families to enjoy (until we run out). This event will be free of charge.

After a brief recess from the evening’s activities, beginning at 11:00 p.m. and culminating at midnight, the Apple Drop ceremonies will begin in the Historic Courthouse Courtyard. This part of the evening’s events will include:

• Music playing as people gather to await the Apple Lighting/Apple Drop.

• Coffee and hot chocolate will be available to keep the revelers warm

• Wingate University will have a tent/photo booth

• A local celebrity will emcee the Apple Drop and usher in the New Year

• Warming stations will be provided

Main Street will be closed between 1st and 2nd Avenues from 10:00 p.m. till midnight. In case of inclement weather (rain or snow) or extreme cold (subfreezing temperatures/high wind-chill) the event will be canceled.