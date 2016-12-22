How to prevent road rage

Agencies like AAA and insurance companies offer simple tips to minimize your chance of becoming a victim. All are geared toward not engaging with the problem driver.

“If somebody else is driving aggressively gesturing shouting be sure to just let that go,” Matthew Conde with AAA said in a phone interview. “These things escalate and it can get very very serious in a hurry.”

They say it’s best to just ignore the other driver and try not to offend them. Don’t react emotionally with hand gestures and avoid eye contact.

“There’s not much problem solving that’s going to go on between two drivers in the middle of a traffic dispute,” Simpson said. “We advise people [to] create distance, back away, note the license plate, call 911 if its an emergency.”

Simpson says if you call police, provide a good description of the vehicle and a license plate number.

“Just keep your eyes on the road and ignore what people are doing,” Conde said. “People give up. If there’s not a fight to be had people generally give up and walk away.”

FOLLOW THE RULES OF THE ROAD

Give the car in front of you room

Use turn signals

Allow cars to merge

Use your high-beams correctly

Don’t hold the horn

Be considerate – don’t fight over parking spaces and let people pass you.

IF A DRIVER TRIES TO BE AGGRESSIVE

Don’t Engage

Don’t make eye contact

Don’t meet aggression with aggression

Call 911 if you feel threatened

Drive to a safe place like a police or fire station if you feel threatened

