Man shot at Pendleton apartments

Pendleton, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot at the Maple Terrace Apartments in Pendleton Thursday afternoon, according to the Pendleton Police Department.

The shooting victim is being treated at this time and law enforcement from both the city and county are searching for the suspect.

Around 3:05 p.m. Anderson County Deputies stopped a vehicle that matched the description given by police at the scene of the shooting. Nobody is in custody at this time according to County and City law enforcement officials.

Pendleton police say there is no reason given why the shooting happened.

