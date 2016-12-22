Man sues over McDonald’s ‘value meal’ price

CHICAGO (AP) – A suburban Chicago man is suing McDonald’s restaurants in two Illinois counties, arguing cheeseburger “Extra Value Meals” are actually more expensive than when the items are purchased separately.

James Gertie of Des Plaines tells The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald that bundling two cheeseburgers, medium french fries and a drink at $5.90 is 41 cents more than when individual items are purchased.

Gertie, a bus driver, says his lawsuit filed this month is about principle, not 41 cents.

He seeks class-action status for a consumer fraud and deceptive practices lawsuit against McDonald’s operator Karis Management Co.

The complaint seeks an injunction to keep McDonald’s from pricing value meals higher than items purchased separately.

Des Plaines-based Karis operates McDonald’s restaurants in nine cities. Representatives from McDonald’s and Karis didn’t return messages.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man shot at Pendleton apartments Pendleton, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot at the Maple Terrace Apartments in Pendleton Thursday afternoon, according to the Pendleton Police D…

Help find robbery and assault suspects in McDowell Co. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they need your help to identify the suspects in an assault and robbery that happened earl…

Trump says US must ‘greatly strengthen’ nuclear capability Trump made the statement on Twitter and did not expand on the actions he wants the U.S. to take or on the issues he sees around the world.

Oconee Co. teen accused of child sex crime at school Deputies say it happened on Nov. 30 at Eagle Ridge Charter School in Salem