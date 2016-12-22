WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Salem teenager on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd Degree.

Edward Micajah Alexander of North Little River Road is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a girl between the ages of 11 and 14.

Deputies say it happened on Nov. 30 at Eagle Ridge Charter School in Salem

Alexander was released from the Detention Center earlier today on a $40,000 personal recognizance bond.

Crime

Man arrested after carrying gun and ammo into Spartanburg Walmart The officer drew their gun and told the suspect to put his hands up when they noticed he was carrying a bag of ammunition.

Man shot at Pendleton apartments Pendleton, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot at the Maple Terrace Apartments in Pendleton Thursday afternoon, according to the Pendleton Police D…

Help find robbery and assault suspects in McDowell Co. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they need your help to identify the suspects in an assault and robbery that happened earl…

Oconee Co. teen accused of child sex crime at school Deputies say it happened on Nov. 30 at Eagle Ridge Charter School in Salem

FL woman gave baby ‘Molly’-infused water say police A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly giving a baby in her care the drug “Molly” last August.