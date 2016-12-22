Oconee Co. teen accused of child sex crime at school

Published:
Edward Micajah Alexander
Edward Micajah Alexander

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Salem teenager on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd Degree.

Edward Micajah Alexander of North Little River Road is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a girl between the ages of 11 and 14.

Deputies say it happened on Nov. 30 at Eagle Ridge Charter School in Salem

Alexander was released from the Detention Center earlier today on a $40,000 personal recognizance bond.

