Roebuck man recovering after head-on collision

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate father is recovering after surviving a head-on collision in Greer.

Jason Thomas was leaving work last Thursday on Highway 14 in Greer when his life changed in a flash.

“The headlights were right in front of me in less than a second. They hit me head on,” Thomas remembered.

Troopers say another car crossed the center line and collided with him. Two people from the other car were airlifted from the scene. Thomas had internal injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He was released Wednesday – just in time to spend the holidays at home.

“I shouldn’t be here,” he said. “I completely believe God protected me and I’m grateful for that and I wanted to see my family.”

His wife Julie agrees that divine intervention played a role in his safety. “If you see those pictures I don’t know how he survived, let alone not had any broken bones. I think God literally put his hand, his hedge protection around him in that car, somehow, someway, it’s just a miracle that he’s alive, and I’m thankful.”