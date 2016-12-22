Sickness in kids, a doctor’s advice for correct dosage

When the colder weather comes it brings sickness, especially in children.

Dr. Katie Spinks with GHS Boiling Springs said over the last few years the American Academy of Pediatrics and other governing bodies have come out in strong force to encourage parents to use appropriate tools to measure medicine.

Spinks said there’s always been a risk of overdose or not giving children enough medicine. She said pharmacists are trained to know how to properly measure medicine and be able to help parents.

“There’s always the concern of over the counter medicines that parents purchase at the pharmacy, likeTylenol or Ibuprofen also. They administer these before they even go to the doctor,” Spinks said.

As a doctor Spinks said it’s important they know what medicines children have been administered so there is no negative reaction to something else they prescribe.

Knowing a child’s medical history and exact weight can help too Spinks mentioned.

“When you go into your doctor’s office you should tell them everything you’re taking over the counter. We discourage a lot of cold medicines for children so you need to bring up if you give your child anything,” Spinks said.

Doctors said side effects of mixing medicines can include sedation.

Spinks said it’s difficult to tell, in small children, when they’re not feeling well so being vigilant for any signs of decreased appetite or sluggishness is important.

A cough or shortness of breath or fever in a child means it’s time to go to the pediatrician Spinks said.

Laura Bright is a mother of three children. She said she always turned to pharmacists for help with dosage of prescriptions.

“Teaspoons and tablespoons… the difference is huge and you don’t want to hurt your children,” Bright said.

“It would be really easy to do and especially if you’re tired and you’re usually tired when you’re taking car of children,” said Bright.