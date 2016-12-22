Spartanburg Co. Lil’ Cricket store robbed at gunpoint

WSPA Staff Published:
CC0 Public Domain - https://pixabay.com/en/money-pistol-dollar-robbery-941228/
Spartanburg Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Lil’ Cricket convenience store was robbed Thursday night at gunpoint, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to 1980 Chesnee Hwy in response to an armed robbery.

The clerk who was at the store during the robbery said a man armed with a rifle wearing all black and a ski mask came into the store demanding money, then left.

If anyone has information about this crime, deputies request that you call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

