USDA issues recall for potentially contaminated pork rinds

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall for approx. 7,629 lbs. of pork skin products made by Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC.

The USDA says that the products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

These products were shipped to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The ready-to-eat pork skin items were produced on various dates between Sept. 27, 2016 and Dec. 13, 2016.

The following products are subject to recall:

4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH Salsa & Sour Cream SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH SALSA & SOUR CREAM SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “COUNTRY TIME Old Fashioned Fried PORK SKINS CHICHARRONES SALSA & SOUR CREAM FLAVOR” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 23 17.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M00888” inside the USDA mark of inspection.