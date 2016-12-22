Coroner ID’s woman killed in Laurens Co. crash

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
police lights generic crime crash investigation geneeric

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols identified the driver as 46-year-old Jacqueline Hudgens. She died a little more than a mile from her home, Nichols said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Saw Mill Road.

Troopers say Hudgens was driving east on Saw Mill Road and ran off the left side of the road, down and embankment and hit a ditch.

Hudgens died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

She was the only person in the car.

