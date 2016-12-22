Young mom missing in Anderson Co. – Haleigh Grogan

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for information in the search for a young mom who’s been missing for a month.

Haleigh Brianna Grogan, 19, was last seen at a friend’s home on Highway 29 in Anderson on November 30th, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Grogan is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and has two distinctive tattoos – one on her lower right arm and another on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information about Grogan’s location is asked to contact Investigator Daniel Martin at jdmartin@andersonsheriff.com or by calling the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400.

