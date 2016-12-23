Carrie Fisher in critical condition after heart attack on plane

LOS ANGELES (WATE) – “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack while on an airplane, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The newspaper reports Fisher had a “cardiac episode” during a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to emergency officials. Paramedics rushed the 60-year-old to the hospital shortly after noon Pacific time when her plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

Fisher gained international fame as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movie series. She is also the daughter of Hollywood couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

