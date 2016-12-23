Celebration, fundraiser to be held for crews who battled Party Rock Fire

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Lake Lure and Chimney Rock Village communities have announced that they will be having a Party Rock Fire ‘Thank You Celebration & Fundraiser’ for the Hickory Nut Gorge Fire Departments.

The event will be hosted by Rumbling Bald Resort on Saturday, January 21st. It will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to honor the local fire departments for their role in battling the recent Party Rock Fire.

Several businesses, volunteers, and others who went above and beyond in responding to the challenges of the 25+ day wildfire will also be recognized.

A cocktail reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment will be included.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free event.

