Man accused of murdering fire chief’s daughter in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have charged a man with murder in the death of Tiffany Dale Cartee.

The 31-year-old Spartanburg County woman was fatally shot night Thursday on Bennett Dairy Road.

Jefferson Lee Perry III, 24, of Cowpens has been charged with murder in Cartee’s death. Perry is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

RELATED: Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. shooting

Cartee is the daughter of Una Fire Chief Jeff Hadden.

Deputies say their investigation revealed that Perry shot Cartee while they were in a moving vehicle. Two others were also in the SUV at the time of the shooting. After Perry opened fire, deputies say they crashed into a tree.

An officer responded to the shooting around 6:07 p.m. Thursday and saw a 2003 Ford Expedition crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home in the 400 block of Bennett Dairy Road. The deputy found Cartee in the vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head, according to an incident report.

The two eyewitnesses told a deputy that Perry shot and killed Cartee at the intersection of Enola Station and Bennet Dairy Road.

Perry fled from the scene of the wreck. He was tracked down by the sheriff’s office canine team to a crawl space under a residence.

Perry has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was jailed shortly after midnight, but started complaining that his head was hurting from the wreck and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Perry remained in the hospital as of Friday morning.

Deputies say the shooting appears to be domestic related.

Cartee’s family has started a GoFundMe account, asking for donations for funeral expenses and caring for her daughters.

South Carolina constantly grapples with being a top state for women being killed by their husband or partner. Click HERE for information on domestic violence resources.