Google releases top searches of 2016

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Google has released its top searches of 2016 and this summer’s “Pokemon Go” craze tops the list when looking at searches across the globe. In the United States, no other subject was searched more than Powerball.

The top five global searches were as follows:

1. ‘Pokemon Go’





“Pokemon Go,” the free-to-play smartphone game that sends players hiking around cities looking for Pokemon, topped the list of Google searches in 2016. The app was launched in July and its popularity skyrocketed in the weeks that followed.

2. iPhone 7





Unveiled in September and touted as the most powerful iPhone yet, the iPhone 7 was the second-most searched term globally on Google.

3. Donald Trump





Donald Trump’s unprecedented run for president in 2016 had people across the globe Googling the now president-elect’s name.

4. Prince





Prince’s shocking death in April sent droves of people to Google. Widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era, Prince broke through in the late 1970s with “Wanna Be Your Lover” and soared with albums “1999” and “Purple Rain.” He died at his home in suburban Minneapolis on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

5. Powerball





2016 saw the largest Powerball jackpot in the lottery’s history so it’s no surprise that Powerball was among the top global Google searches and No. 1 in the U.S. The $1.6 billion jackpot on Jan. 13, 2016 was split three ways.

When narrowed down to the U.S., Prince was the second-most searched term behind Powerball.

Hurricane Matthew made the list at No. 3 followed by “Pokemon Go” and the online multiplayer game “Slither.io” to round out the top five.

Read more at Google.com.

More stories you may like on 7News

Robbery suspect killed in Buncombe Co. store shootout Buncombe Co., N.C. (WSPA) – A would-be robber was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a store worker Friday night, according to the Buncom…

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

USDA: Veal products recalled, possible E. Coli contamination Washington, D.C. (WSPA) – The US Department of Agriculture says that Gold Medal Packaging Inc., from Rome, N.Y. is recalling approx. 4,607 l…

Man killed in Laurens Co. motorcycle crash Laurens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after colliding with a vehicle while driving a motorcycle on Currys Lake Rd. Friday around noon, …