Hawkins Law firm offers Uber credit on New Years Eve

(WSPA) – Friends and family will likely meet up to celebrate the holidays.
Law enforcement said that means an increase in the number of people drinking and driving.
Now a local law firm is trying to reduce those instances, and even save those choosing not to drink and drive some cash.
The Hawkins Law Firm is trying to reduce the number of drunken driving accidents by offering a $10 Uber Credit.
This is available to people in South Carolina in the Greenville, Spartanburg, Charleston, Berkley, and Summerville counties.
The credit applies to one person only and is valid on New Year’s Eve from 7:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.
To take advantage, fill out this pledge to Not Drink and Drive