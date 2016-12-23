Help find 3rd attempted murder suspect in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department is asking for your help finding a third suspect in an attempted murder case.
They are looking for 17-year-old Javian Keishon Davis in connection with the armed robbery and shooting that happened on December 14th.
The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m., outside of Gleneagle Apartments on W. Butler Road.
Davis is wanted for Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
If you have any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective New or Sergeant Ford at the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900, or by email at mnew@mauldinpolice.com or bford@mauldinpolice.com.
More stories you may like on 7News
Robbery suspect killed in Buncombe Co. store shootout
Buncombe Co., N.C. (WSPA) – A would-be robber was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a store worker Friday night, according to the Buncom…
Person found dead in car in Simpsonville
Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…
USDA: Veal products recalled, possible E. Coli contamination
Washington, D.C. (WSPA) – The US Department of Agriculture says that Gold Medal Packaging Inc., from Rome, N.Y. is recalling approx. 4,607 l…
Man killed in Laurens Co. motorcycle crash
Laurens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after colliding with a vehicle while driving a motorcycle on Currys Lake Rd. Friday around noon, …
Man accused of murdering fire chief’s daughter in Spartanburg Co.
Sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with murder in a woman’s shooting death.