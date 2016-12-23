Help find 3rd attempted murder suspect in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department is asking for your help finding a third suspect in an attempted murder case.

They are looking for 17-year-old Javian Keishon Davis in connection with the armed robbery and shooting that happened on December 14th.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m., outside of Gleneagle Apartments on W. Butler Road.

Davis is wanted for Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective New or Sergeant Ford at the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900, or by email at mnew@mauldinpolice.com or bford@mauldinpolice.com.

