Help find 3rd attempted murder suspect in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department is asking for your help finding a third suspect in an attempted murder case.

They are looking for 17-year-old Javian Keishon Davis in connection with the armed robbery and shooting that happened on December 14th.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m., outside of Gleneagle Apartments on W. Butler Road.

Davis is wanted for Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective New or Sergeant Ford at the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900, or by email at mnew@mauldinpolice.com or bford@mauldinpolice.com.

More stories you may like on 7News

Robbery suspect killed in Buncombe Co. store shootout Buncombe Co., N.C. (WSPA) – A would-be robber was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a store worker Friday night, according to the Buncom…

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

USDA: Veal products recalled, possible E. Coli contamination Washington, D.C. (WSPA) – The US Department of Agriculture says that Gold Medal Packaging Inc., from Rome, N.Y. is recalling approx. 4,607 l…

Man killed in Laurens Co. motorcycle crash Laurens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after colliding with a vehicle while driving a motorcycle on Currys Lake Rd. Friday around noon, …