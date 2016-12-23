Man killed in Laurens Co. motorcycle crash

WSPA Staff Published:
motorcycle crash wreck accident generic

Laurens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after colliding with a vehicle while driving a motorcycle on Currys Lake Rd. Friday around noon, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Vincent Bailey, 35 from Gray Court.

According to SCHP, the victim and another vehicle heading the opposite direction on Currys Lake Rd. hit each other head on around 12:15 p.m.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was flown from the scene to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s