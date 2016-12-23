Man killed in Laurens Co. motorcycle crash

Laurens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after colliding with a vehicle while driving a motorcycle on Currys Lake Rd. Friday around noon, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Vincent Bailey, 35 from Gray Court.

According to SCHP, the victim and another vehicle heading the opposite direction on Currys Lake Rd. hit each other head on around 12:15 p.m.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was flown from the scene to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.