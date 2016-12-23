ID of man pulled from burning Hendersonville home

Early morning blaze under investigation

Firefighters say they found a 74-year-old man laying inside this home while extinguishing the blaze. (Courtesy: Hendersonville Fire Dept.)
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Hendersonville Fire Department has released the name of a man killed in a house fire early Friday morning.

The victim was identified as 73-year-old James B. Sturm.

City of Hendersonville firefighters responded just before 1:00 a.m. Friday to the blaze at 8 Dollie Lane.

When firefighters arrived, most of the home was on fire.

Firefighters were putting out the blaze when they found the victim’s body in the hallway near the rear exit to the mobile home.

Investigators determined the fire began in the living room near the center of the residence, but the exact cause has not been determined. Firefighters don’t think it’s suspicious.

It’s unknown if the residence had working smoke alarms.

Fire Chief Joseph Vindigni urges all citizens to frequently test their smoke alarms to ensure they properly work.

The Hendersonville Fire Department canvassed the area around Dollie Lane to see if citizens needed assistance with purchasing or installing smoke alarms.

Firefighters installed a total of 9 smoke alarms

