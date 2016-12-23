Mission Health limits visitation due to flu activity in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Mission Health has announced that it is implementing its Visitor Limitation Policy.

They are asking patients’ families and friends to limit their hospital visits.

Visitors under the age of 12 and those who do not feel well are encouraged to call rather than visit.

“We have been made aware of an increase in reported influenza-like illnesses throughout North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Public Health Division, the influenza-like illness activity in the state has reached more than 2 percent and local transmission has increased,” said Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, COO, Mission Health System and President, Mission Hospital.

This precaution is being implemented at Mission Hospital, member hospitals, and affiliates in the western North Carolina region, which includes CarePartners in Asheville, McDowell Hospital in Marion, Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, Angel Medical Center in Franklin, and Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands.

All visitors are encouraged to wash their hands before and after their visit to prevent spreading the flu. Hand sanitizing stations are available at hospital entrances and throughout the buildings.

There have been three flu-related deaths in North Carolina this season.

