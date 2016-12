GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A car ended up on a pole after an accident at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Middleton Way.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The car was clipped, sending it up the tension wires of a pole, according to the Greer Police Department.

No injuries have been reported.

No charges will be filed, according to police.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.