Shoppers Bracing For Heavy Christmas Eve Traffic

(Greenville) WSPA As the holiday rush kicks in to high gear, drivers are not looking forward to navigating the influx of cars set to clog upstate roads.

“The traffic is terrible, unbelievable,” said Chris Holmes, a driver stuck in traffic on Haywood Road, near the Haywood Mall. “We’re from Florida and we just moved here last March and this is worse than any snowbird season we’ve ever had down there.

Traffic is likely to snarl around Haywood and Woodruff Roads in Greenville, where shoppers are expected to descend for last minute shopping on Christmas Eve. One driver says he takes a shortcut en route from Mauldin to bypass Woodruff Road traffic.

“If you’re coming from Mauldin and cut through Miller road, come out right up here at the red light, so you’re right here in between everything right or left,” said Kelly Heath. “You’re good to go.”

Greenville police were spotted working a traffic detail inside The Shops at Greenridge just off of Haywood Road. The detail, which includes blocking a turn lane and directing cars out of the shopping center, is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

