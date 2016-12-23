Teen killed in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A teen is dead after a head-on crash on Kanuga Road, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say 17-year-old Derek Miller was killed.

Miller was a senior at East Henderson High School.

He was struck head-on by 35-year-old Matthew Schmeider, according to Highway Patrol.

They say Schmeider was traveling south and passed in a no-passing zone when he hit Miller.

Early estimates are that Schmeider was going between 50 and 60 miles per hour, Highway Patrol says.

They believe alcohol and drugs may have played a role in the crash, on Schmeider’s part.

Troopers say Schmeider suffered severe injuries and is still in the hospital.

He is expected to face charges.

