Shoppers Bracing For Heavy Christmas Eve Traffic - (Greenville) WSPA As the holiday rush kicks in to high gear, drivers are not looking forward to navigating the influx of cars set to clog up…

Robbery suspect killed in Buncombe Co. store shootout - Buncombe Co., N.C. (WSPA) – A would-be robber was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a store worker Friday night, according to the Buncom…

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville - Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

USDA: Veal products recalled, possible E. Coli contamination - Washington, D.C. (WSPA) – The US Department of Agriculture says that Gold Medal Packaging Inc., from Rome, N.Y. is recalling approx. 4,607 l…

Man killed in Laurens Co. motorcycle crash - Laurens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after colliding with a vehicle while driving a motorcycle on Currys Lake Rd. Friday around noon, …

Carrie Fisher in critical condition after heart attack on plane - “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack while on an airplane, according to the Los Angeles…

Man writes heartbreaking post after pregnant girlfriend dies in crash - A man’s post to his pregnant girlfriend is going viral for the most heartbreaking reason.

Follow Santa’s journey this Christmas with NORAD’s Santa Tracker - Santa Claus is coming to town and for the 61st year, you can track his journey with the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa Tra…

VIDEOS: SC, NC troops send Christmas messages to families - Local troops who won't be able to make it home for the holidays have sent sweet messages for their families.