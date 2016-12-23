Woman arrested after 22 dead cats found in home

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a northeast Florida woman is under arrest for animal cruelty after investigators found 22 cat corpses scattered throughout her house and property.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 70-year-old Betty Spears Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Orange Park, Florida.

Director of Clay County Animal Care and Control, Christina Sutherin, told the newspaper that the cat bodies were found in various stages of decomposition in the home and in a kennel outside. Sutherin said Armstrong didn’t live at the house, but would come by to feed the cats.

After neighbors complained about a hoard of cats at the property, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

More stories you may like on 7News

Robbery suspect killed in Buncombe Co. store shootout Buncombe Co., N.C. (WSPA) – A would-be robber was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a store worker Friday night, according to the Buncom…

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

USDA: Veal products recalled, possible E. Coli contamination Washington, D.C. (WSPA) – The US Department of Agriculture says that Gold Medal Packaging Inc., from Rome, N.Y. is recalling approx. 4,607 l…

Man killed in Laurens Co. motorcycle crash Laurens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after colliding with a vehicle while driving a motorcycle on Currys Lake Rd. Friday around noon, …