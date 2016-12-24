2 taken to hospital after 3 crashes at exit 83 on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There have been three separate crashes on I-85NB, near exit 83, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

There are no life-threatening injuries.

Two people were taken by EMS to the hospital for precautionary reasons, Highway Patrol says.

A one-way driver was involved in at least one of the crashes that happened just before 10 pm Saturday.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

The wrecks were cleared from I-85 just after 11:30 pm Saturday.

