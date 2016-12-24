4 bicyclists hit in Spartanburg Co., man charged

By Published:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after hitting four bicyclists on S.C. 290, near Reidville, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 25-year-old Kyle Varner, of Roebuck, has been charged with driving too fast for conditions after striking four people who were riding their bikes.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

All four bicyclists were wearing helmets, but were ejected and injured, according to Highway Patrol.

One bicyclist was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional.

The three others were also taken to the hospital.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

