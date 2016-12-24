5 taken to hospital after crash on SC 153 in Anderson Co.

By Published: Updated:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash that happened on SC 153, according to the Powdersville Fire Department.

A call came in at about 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

No one was entrapped in the car, and there were no life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Pelzer EMS and Powdersville Fire Department responded to the scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

simpsonville-death

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville

Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s