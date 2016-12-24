5-year-old cancer survivor helps sick friend have best Christmas ever

(WIAT) — A five-year-old cancer survivor is doing all she can to make sure her sick friend has the best Christmas ever. Kendall Evans’ friend, Baylee, is sick with an inoperable brain tumor that’s likely to take her life.

Last week, Kendall and her mom discovered that Baylee loves to receive mail, so they decided to invite people on Facebook to send Baylee something, for what may be her last Christmas.

“She loves to open cards and gifts and whatever it may be,” Tammy Evans, Kendall’s mother, said. “And I thought to myself how can we just make sure that this kid gets every card we can possibly get to her by Christmas?”

The cards have been rolling in for Baylee Beckley. If you would like to send a card to Baylee, the address is P.O. Box 347332, Parma, OH, 44134.

