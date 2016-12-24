Crews battling structure fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Several fire crews are working a structure fire on Tipton Court in Boiling Springs, according to the Boiling Springs Fire Department.

A call came in at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

There were no injuries.

Boiling Springs Fire Department, Whitney Fire Department, and Cherokee Springs Fire Department responded to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

