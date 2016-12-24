Crews respond to house fire on Brown Ave in Anderson Co.

By Published: Updated:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a house fire on Brown Avenue in Anderson County.

A call came in at about 5:40 p.m.

Rock Springs Fire Department and Craytonville Fire Department are still on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

The Red Cross says they are assisting the one person who lived at the home.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

simpsonville-death

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville

Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s