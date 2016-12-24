Crews respond to house fire on Brown Ave in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a house fire on Brown Avenue in Anderson County.

A call came in at about 5:40 p.m.

Rock Springs Fire Department and Craytonville Fire Department are still on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

The Red Cross says they are assisting the one person who lived at the home.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

