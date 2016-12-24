Family grieves shooting death of Upstate fire chief’s daughter

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – During what’s supposed to be the season of joy, two little girls aren’t old enough to understand just how much they’ve lost.

“The twins – first thing they said last night [Thursday] when we got here at 12:30 and they were awake.. Was ‘where’s my mommy,’” said Cindy Cooper. “They were her world. She loved them with all her heart and soul.”

Spartanburg county sheriff’s office investigators say their mother – Tiffany Cartee was shot and killed on Thursday. Her aunt – Cindy Cooper — has custody of Cartee’s two-year-old twin daughters, Adelyn and Addison.

The Sheriff’s Office says Cartee was in a car with two other people – and her boyfriend, Jefferson Lee Perry, III.

“We did not even know she was talking to him,” said Cooper. “She had broken up with him over two weeks ago.”

Investigators say the witnesses saw Perry shoot Cartee, causing a wreck, on Bennett Dairy Road. Investigators say Perry then ran from the scene, and k9’s found him hiding underneath a nearby house.

Shortly after being booked into the detention center, the sheriff’s office says Perry complained of his head hurting after the car crash. He’s remains in custody at a hospital as of Saturday morning.

“Tiffany was a thoughtful person. She loved everybody,” said Cooper about her 31-year-old niece.

Cartee is also the daughter of Una Fire Chief Jeff Hadden. Hadden posted about her death on his Facebook page.

South Carolina constantly battles being a top state for women being killed by a husband or partner.

“This past year we were number five, but in past years we’ve been number and it shows we do have quite an issue with domestic violence,” said Julie Meredith of Safe Harbor. Safe Harbor is one of the many resources for help to help prevent such dire statistics and keep families from hurting.

Cooper says she will continue raising the twins, and keep their mother’s memory alive.

“Let them always know that they had a momma who did love them,” she said.

Cooper says the family is struggling financially to pay for Cartee’s funeral, and care for her twin daughters. They’ve set up a GoFundMe account asking the community for help.