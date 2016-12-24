Family’s 20-foot Christmas tree is next level

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton father and son decided to display their Christmas tree in a unique way this year.

Scott Walters and his son Aidan said the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is partly what inspired them to buy a 20-foot Christmas tree.

“A couple of years ago I was just standing out here and I just looked up and I was like, ‘What if the tree went through the roof?’” Aidan said.

The father and son then set out to find the perfect tree.

“It was only $40, believe it or not,” Scott told KOIN 6 News. “When we cut it down it took 6 people to drag it up the hill and… get it in the back of my pickup.”

But the drive home wasn’t easy. Scott said there was still 6-8 feet of tree hanging out the back of his truck, even with the tailgate down.

“It was quite the chore,” he said.

Next they had to chop the top end of the tree off and fit the main portion of it inside their home. Then they had to get the smaller portion up on the roof.

“It was rather difficult to get that thing cut up and to get it up there and get the main part inside,” Scott said. “I don’t know if we’ll do this again.”

But Aidan seems to feel differently.

“Sure we will,” he retorted.

Neighbors have stopped by to take pictures of the 20-foot tree sticking through the Walters’ roof and it’s gotten them quite a bit of attention on social media.