Greenville Co. deputy plays ‘PoPo Claus,’ delivers gifts to kids

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy is giving Santa Claus a run for his money.

Jeremy Eugene Jones goes above and beyond his call of duty around this time of year.

Jones, also known as PoPo Claus, spreads the Christmas cheer by giving gifts to children all over Greenville.

He spends about three days, right before Christmas, delivering surprises.

This is Jones’ second year being PoPo Claus, but not his last!

His wife Noel Jones says he remembers the kids he meets on calls and personally delivers early Christmas gifts to them.

“He has such a heart for children,” she said.

This year, Jones even had some people donate extra gifts to his Claus cause.

He handed out about 70 gifts to the children he met throughout the year, his wife says.

She says he looks forward to this and doesn’t do it for the recognition. She says he does it because it makes his Christmas complete and his heart happy.

Jones’ wife says he believes this is what Christmas is all about.

“Santa doesn’t have to be in a sleigh. He can be in a police car, too,” she said.

What an awesome way to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas!