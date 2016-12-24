Help find suspect who stole from Walmart in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who stole a Kitchen Aide mixer from the Dorman Centre Walmart.

The incident happened on December 17th.

The man was seen driving a newer model white Toyota sedan.

If you have any information regarding the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Investigator Gallman at (864) 415-2532.

