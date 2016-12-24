Man admits to DUI and playing ‘Pokemon Go’ prior to crashes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – A Virginia Beach man has admitted that he was driving drunk and playing “Pokemon Go” on his smartphone prior to crashing into three cars and hitting a 16-year-old girl.

News outlets report that 48-year-old Paul James Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges, including maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated.

Williams told investigators he was playing the popular smartphone game as he drove on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach.

After rear-ending the first car, Williams continued driving and struck Dallas Williams as she walked along a sidewalk. He later struck two more cars before he was hospitalized and arrested.

WAVY-TV (http://bit.ly/2hWM5t6 ) reports the teenager is expected to make a full recovery.

Paul Williams could receive up to 36 years in prison when he is sentenced March 20.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

