Restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

WCMH Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Planning to eat out on the 25th?

Restaurant News compiled a big list of national chains that are open Christmas Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings (participating locations)

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza (participating locations)

Dunkin’ Donuts (participating locations)

Golden Corral (participating locations)

HoneyBaked Ham (participating locations)

IHOP (participating locations)

Joe’s Crab Shack (participating locations)

McDonald’s (participating locations)

Ryan’s (participating locations)

Shoney’s

Starbucks (participating locations)

Steak n’ Shake

Waffle House

