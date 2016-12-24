These are a few of my favorite things: A not-so-objective Christmas review

(WSPA) – Everyone has a favorite holiday. Christmas just so happens to be mine.

There’s just something so special about the day that revolves around a big, jolly man in a red suit and some trusty reindeer.

Therefore, I’ve decided to share with you a list of my favorite things about the end-of-December holiday.

First, I love the music.

I’m one of those people who starts listening to “Jingle Bells” the day after Halloween. The snow tunes make me so happy. I know some people find it annoying, but, come on, guys. It’s only on the radio for a limited amount of time each year. Enjoy it!

Second, I love the food.

THERE’S SO MUCH FOOD. And, quite honestly, food is my favorite thing ALL the time, but especially on Christmas. I’m always game for some homemade pumpkin pie.

Third, I love the traditions.

One of my family’s Christmas traditions is decorating the tree together while we listen to (previously mentioned) Christmas music and sip spiced cider. Or spiked cider for those who are of age.

Fourth, I love the gifts.

Not so much the getting part. I mean, I always enjoy getting a nice stocking and some cool socks, but I’m more a fan of seeing the look on my friend’s face when she pulls out the “gag gift” I brought to the Christmas swap party. Or the expression on my sister’s face when I surprise her with something I knew she’d love.

And speaking of sisters, that brings me to my all-time favorite thing about Christmas.

Most of all, I love the company.

I love getting to spend time with my family. Yes, I see them frequently throughout the year, but there’s something different and special about spending time with them on Christmas. It makes me realize just how blessed I am.

I mean, I will always be grateful for the music, food, and gifts, but nothing quite compares to spending time with the ones I love the most.

So, there. That’s a list of my favorite things about Christmas. I hope you can relate. But even if you can’t, I wish you and yours a very merry day!

More stories you may like on 7News

Two teens killed in Spartanburg Co. head-on collision Two teens were killed in a head-on crash late Friday night in Spartanburg County on SC Hwy 9, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s …

Shoppers Bracing For Heavy Christmas Eve Traffic As the holiday rush kicks in to high gear, drivers are not looking forward to navigating the influx of cars set to clog upstate roads.

911 call released after armed robbery suspect killed in store shootout A would-be robber was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a store worker Friday night, according to the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

USDA: Veal products recalled, possible E. Coli contamination The US Department of Agriculture says that Gold Medal Packaging Inc., from Rome, N.Y. is recalling approx. 4,607 lbs. of boneless veal produ…