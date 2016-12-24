Two teens killed in Spartanburg Co. head-on collision

Spartanburg Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two teens were killed in a head-on crash late Friday night in Spartanburg County on SC Hwy 9, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol.

At 11:15 p.m., a pickup truck headed south on SC9 crossed the center line, hitting a four-door car with three passengers head-on, says SC Highway Patrol. Two of those passengers were later reported dead by the Coroner’s Office.

The two victims have been identified as Melissa Marie Frilot and Kortlynn Brianna Smith, both 19-year-old females from Inman.

Frilot was the driver and she had to be removed from the vehicle by rescue crews. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, Smith, was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center but later died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The third passenger was also taken to SRMC and is in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional and their condition is unknown at this time.

No charges have been reported at this time. The SC Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office asks to keep these young ladies and their families in your thoughts and prayers for their loss during this Christmas time.